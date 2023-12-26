Security scare at Israeli Embassy in Delhi proves false alarm

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Delhi Police went on high alert following an alleged bomb threat reported behind the Israeli Embassy in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave in the national capital.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified caller contacted the Delhi Fire Service around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the presence of a potential explosive device near the Israeli Embassy.

Responding swiftly, bomb squad units and police teams were dispatched to the location to conduct a thorough search of the premises. After a meticulous examination, no evidence of any explosive device was found.

Officials on the scene confirmed that so far it seems to be a false alarm, and there was no imminent threat to the Israeli Embassy or the surrounding area.

"So far, after a search we have not found anything," said Anil Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

