Security stepped up in Kolkata for Christmas

Kolkata, Dec 25 Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Kolkata to avert any untoward situation during Christmas festivities on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday night, 1,000 police personnel have been deployed on the streets of the state capital and Kolkata Police has decided to double the number to over 2,000.

Sources from the city police said that the entire security arrangements will be monitored by eight police officers in the ranks of Deputy Commissioner who will also be on the streets along with their forces throughout the day.

They will be seconded by 30 officers in the ranks of Assistant Commissioner, 27 Inspectors and 250 Sub-Inspectors.

A total of 11 watchtowers have been installed at different locations in the city, from where the cops will watch the crowd assembling in different pockets of the city. A total of three quick response teams (QRTs) will be deployed throughout the day in the city to promptly address any emergency situation.

At the same time, there will be a total of 40 police assistance booths scattered over different parts of the city. Heavy radio flying squads (HDFS) have also been deployed for elaborate security arrangements on the occasion.

"There will be an adequate number of women police personnel, plain-dress sleuths and combat team. Special protection and surveillance arrangements have been made in the important churches in the city. Checking points will be there at several entry points to the city," a senior police official said.

Besides the police, the state Disaster Management Department had kept their teams ready for any emergency. Trauma-care ambulances at different points of the city, and deployment of life-saving disaster management teams at the river-points in and around the city are some such arrangements.

The personnel of the River Traffic Police of the city will conduct constant patrolling on the water through speedboats.

