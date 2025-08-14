Security tightened across Northeast ahead of I-Day

Guwahati, Aug 14 With the deployment of additional forces and intensified vigil, security has been further strengthened across the Northeastern region on Thursday ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebration on Friday, officials said.

In Manipur, security measures have been further beefed up in both the Imphal valley and hilly regions, including the state capital Imphal, for smooth conduct of Friday’s Independence Day celebrations, officials in Imphal said on Thursday.

Under close supervision of senior officials, a large contingent of the Army, Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with Manipur Police, have been deployed in Manipur to deal with the ethnic hostilities in the northeastern states since May 2023.

Preparations are also underway for the Independence Day celebrations across the state. The state’s main function of the day would be held on Friday at the first Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal.

As part of security measures, security forces established mobile check posts at different strategic places in Manipur to check different types of vehicles and frisked the passengers and travellers.

Some outlawed outfits, like in previous years, have called for a shutdown on Friday, opposing the Independence Day celebrations. Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, led a huge Tiranga Rally from Luwangsangbam in Imphal East to mark the 79th Independence Day.

In Meghalaya, the BSF has sealed suspicious, vulnerable and vital stretches along the 443 km India-Bangladesh border with the mountainous state. The BSF measures have been further strengthened, given the recent attack by the Bangladeshi armed infiltrators who robbed, assaulted and attempted to kidnap a villager in the South West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

On August 8, at least eight to ten armed men from Bangladesh crossed the border, stormed Rongdangai village, stabbed and injured a civilian, vandalised property, and tried to abduct a resident.

From August 9 to 11, coordinated action by BSF troops and Meghalaya successfully arrested six Bangladesh nationals who are part of the gang. A Bangladesh Police identity card, wireless sets, wire cutters, Indian and Bangladeshi currency, a suspected explosive substance, handcuffs and other materials were recovered from the border areas after the August 8 incident.

However, one of the intruders, identified as Akram, who was apprehended by villagers, succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment in a primary health centre.

According to the officials of different northeastern states, district authorities in all the bordering districts of the eight northeastern states have imposed strict restrictions on the movement and transportation of certain commodities along the India-Bangladesh border and India-Myanmar border.

The measures, enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), are aimed at preventing possible infiltration by extremist elements and curbing unauthorised cross-border trade.

As per the directive, no person is permitted to move within a one-kilometre belt along the international borders in the Northeastern states between sunset and sunrise.

Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified vigil and patrolling along the 1880 km India-Bangladesh border with Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, while the Assam Rifles have taken similar steps 1643 km long India-Myanmar border with Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

A senior police official in Agartala said that the state government has asked the BSF to further intensify their vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border to check any illegal trespassing and clandestine trans-border movements.

“Though ahead of the Independence Day, there is no threat from the militant outfits or from the inimical elements, we have taken a series of steps to heighten the security and alertness across the bordering state,” the official said.

He said that the security was also stepped up in the airports, railway stations, bus terminus, shopping malls, markets and crowded places. Close watches are being done in all these places and other sensitive and important locations.

“Night patrolling has been increased. Situations are being closely monitored round-the-clock. Bomb and dog squads are doing constant checking in all susceptible and important places, besides all types of vehicles.”

In Aizawl, an Assam Rifles official said that their troopers are on high alert along the unfenced India-Myanmar border to curb any kind of infiltration from across the border.

“Due to the intensified vigilance, smuggling of drugs and arms was reduced to a large extent in the recent past through the India-Myanmar borders,” the official said.

