Security tightened as Ahmedabad gears up for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

Ahmedabad, June 10 In a show of strength and preparedness ahead of the 148th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, scheduled for June 27, the Ahmedabad Police carried out a late-night ‘Bullet March’ along the designated procession route.

The security drill began at 10:30 PM on Monday, with around 100 police personnel patrolling the streets on Bullet motorcycles to assess security arrangements and identify sensitive points. The march was ceremoniously flagged off by the Mahant of the Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur.

Temple trustees and senior police officials were present at the occasion, emphasising the joint commitment to ensuring a peaceful and safe yatra.

The 'Bullet March' covered major points on the traditional route of the Rath Yatra, including Jamalpur, Khadia, Panchkuva, Kalupur, Saraspur, Premdarwaja, Dariyapur, Delhi Chakla, Shahpur, and Manekchowk before culminating back at the temple. Participating officers included Police Inspectors (PIs), Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), and other field personnel.

According to senior officials, the march serves a dual purpose — not only does it help boost public confidence, but it also acquaints police personnel with critical and sensitive areas along the yatra route.

Based on observations during the march, officials plan to implement necessary improvements at identified spots to streamline crowd and traffic management.

In anticipation of the large turnout, expected to run into lakhs of devotees, the Ahmedabad Police have implemented a multi-layered security set-up. This includes the deployment of AI-equipped surveillance cameras, real-time drone monitoring, anti-sabotage sweeps, and strategic traffic diversions.

These advanced systems will track crowd densities and identify suspicious activity within seconds. Further inter-agency drills and coordination meetings with the Jagannath Temple management and civic bodies are scheduled in the coming days to ensure smooth execution of the event.

The Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad holds deep historical and cultural significance, being one of the most prominent religious processions in Gujarat after the one in Puri, Odisha.

Celebrated annually on Ashadhi Bij (the second day of Ashadha month, according to the Hindu calendar), this grand event has been a spiritual and social tradition for over 140 years.

The main procession starts from the historic Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur, established in the 19th century by Sadhu Sarangdasji, a devotee of Lord Jagannath.

Over time, the Rath Yatra has grown into a symbol of unity and devotion, attracting lakhs of devotees from across the state.

The three beautifully decorated wooden chariots carrying idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra are pulled by devotees through a 14-km route that passes through areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Saraspur, Shahpur, and Manek Chowk.

The procession is accompanied by akharas, elephants, bhajan mandalis, tribal dancers, and decorated trucks from different communities, showcasing a vibrant mix of tradition and inclusivity.

