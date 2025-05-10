Security tightened at Agartala airport amid India-Pakistan tensions

Agartala, May 10 In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport authority has stepped up security measures as per directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a top official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.

The MBB airport, located 18 km from Agartala city, is situated just along the India-Bangladesh border.

Airport Director Kailash Chander Meena informed that enhanced security protocols have been implemented at the MBB Airport, which is categorised as a hyper-sensitive installation due to its proximity to the Bangladesh border.

The AAI official urged all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departures, citing intensified screening and security procedures.

“This new measure is intended to ensure smooth check-in, baggage screening, and boarding under the current nationwide security alert,” Meena said.

Refusing to disclose specific security arrangements, the Airport Director assured that the airport remains well-secured and fully operational.

“All necessary measures have been taken in light of the present situation. We are following all threat assessment protocols and maintaining robust security deployments,” he added.

According to the official, on an average 34 flights operated daily from the MBB Airport, and flight schedules remain unaffected despite the heightened alert.

The enhanced security at the airport reflects broader national preparedness amid cross-border tensions, as security agencies across India remain on high alert.

In terms of number of passengers and flights, the MBB airport is the second busiest airport in the northeast region after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new integrated terminal of MBB Airport, built at a cost of Rs 438 crore, on January 4, 2022.

With a built-up area of 30,000 sq mt, the new terminal has been designed to handle both domestic and international passengers simultaneously during peak hours.

The Tripura government has been demanding to declare the MBB airport as an international airport and introduce flights between Agartala and Bangladesh.

The LGBI Airport in Guwahati and the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal currently enjoy international status in the northeastern region.

The MBB Airport, earlier known as Singerbill Airport, was renamed after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur by the Union government in July 2018.

The airport was built in 1942 on land donated by then Tripura king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. It was used as a technical base for the Royal Air Force during World War II.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor