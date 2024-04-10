Security tightened further along int'l borders in NE states ahead of LS polls

Agartala, April 10 Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a multi-layer security arrangement has been put in place along the 5,437-km long international borders in eight northeastern states to thwart any unlawful activities before and during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior officers of the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are often visiting the bordering areas in the northeast, holding a series of meetings and sensitising their troops deployed along the international borders, both fenced and unfenced, ever since the announcement of the election schedule on March 16.

The police observers appointed by the ECI are also visiting the villages and trouble-torn areas along the international frontiers to supervise and review the security arrangements.

Top security officials said that special measures are also being taken along the international borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Ravi Gandhi, BSF ADG, Eastern Command, is now on a three-day visit to the bordering areas in Mizoram and Assam, where he was briefed about the operational situation.

The BSF ADG, along with other senior officers, also visited the India-Bangladesh borders in Karimganj and Cachar districts in Assam where they reviewed the operational preparedness.

Gandhi also interacted with the commanders and troops of the BSF and officials of the Integrated Chief Posts (ICPs) at Sutarkandi during his visit.

Last month, the officer visited the India-Bangladesh bordering areas along Tripura, and interacted with the jawans posted along the frontiers.

Elections to the 25 Lok Sabha seats across the eight northeastern states will be held in the first three phases of the seven-phase parliamentary elections, with 15 seats going to the polls in the first phase (April 19), seven in the second phase (April 26), while polling in four seats will be held in the third phase (May 7).

