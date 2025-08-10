Security tightened in Bengaluru ahead of PM Modi’s Metro, Vande Bharat train launch

Bengaluru, Aug 10 The Karnataka Police Department has deployed more than 10,000 personnel to ensure safety and security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Sunday. The Prime Minister will participate in two programmes to flag off the much-awaited Yellow Line Metro and Vande Bharat train services in the state.

The Yellow Line Metro will connect the tech hub of Electronics City with Bengaluru’s central district. The Vande Bharat train service will operate between Bengaluru and Belagavi, a border city in north Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already arrived in Bengaluru and will participate in the events. BJP flags have been erected along the entire route of the Prime Minister’s travel.

Security arrangements have been intensified at the R.V. Road–Bommasandra Metro Line and the Majestic Railway Station, where the inauguration programmes will be held.

The security operations are being monitored by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. The deployment includes four Joint Police Commissioners, 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 50 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 200 police inspectors, and 650 police sub-inspectors, along with police constables and reserve forces, to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the visit.

Barricades and check posts have been set up at more than 50 locations across the city, and vehicle checks are already underway.

The Ragigudda Metro Station, from where the Yellow Line Metro services will be inaugurated, has been turned into a police fortress.

Barricades have also been erected on the city’s outskirts, and vehicle checks have been ongoing for the past three days.

Suspicious vehicle movements are being tracked and inspected, and details of riders are being collected. Police sources revealed that a large number of personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed across the city.

Vehicle movement from NICE Road towards Electronics City will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m., with alternative routes provided for motorists. Due to the Prime Minister’s visit, the Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jayanagar, and R.V. Road Metro Stations will remain closed between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various points along his route to the inauguration events in Bengaluru. Thousands of BJP workers will greet him at Mekhri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Circle, South End Circle, Ragigudda, and Electronics City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor