Security tightened in Guwahati before Modi’s rally

Guwahati, Feb 4 The security arrangements have been beefed up in Guwahati prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public programme on Sunday.

Modi will address a public meeting at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara area of the city. He will launch several key development projects in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the arrangement in the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. State DGP G.P. Singh accompanied him.

In view of Modi’s programme, the city administration has issued a traffic advisory for the general public. Several BJP workers across the state have reached the state capital to take part in rally.

The Assam government has planned to build the Kamakhya temple corridor in line with the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this project along with the other key projects like a six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati and the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards.

PM Modi will launch the second edition of Asom Mala roads as well. This phase will cost Rs 3,444 crore in total and include 38 concrete bridges and 43 new roads.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's new, integrated facility, which would cost Rs 3,250 crore to build and the proposed Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati and the Rs 578-crore Karimganj Medical College and Hospital.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two recently built four-lane roads: one from Dolabari to Jamuguri, which cost Rs 592 crore, and the other from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, which cost Rs 1,451 crore.

Modi will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crores.

