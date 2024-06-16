Security tightened in Telangana town after communal violence

Hyderabad, June 16 Police tightened security and deployed additional forces in Telangana’s Medak town after a clash broke out between two groups on Saturday night over the alleged illegal transportation of cows for slaughter.

Police intensified patrolling and posted pickets in communally sensitive areas. Police said on Sunday that the situation is peaceful.

Additional forces were rushed to the town from neighbouring districts.

Inspector General of Police A. V. Ranganath was monitoring the situation in the town. He appealed to people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace. He warned that the miscreants disturbing peace and harmony will not be spared.

Trouble started when a group tried to seize cattle kept at a madrasa for slaughter on Eid-ul-Azha. Two groups clashed resulting in injuries to a few persons.

Later, a mob armed with sticks roamed on streets, attacking shops and business establishments. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Seven people were injured in the clash and attack by a mob. Four of them were later shifted to Hyderabad and admitted to Esra Hospital, run by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and IG Ranganath.

AIMIM MLA from Karwan constituency in Hyderabad, Kausar Mohiuddin, who called on the injured at Esra Hospital, said the party would ensure peace in Medak as well as quality treatment for all the injured irrespective of their religion.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama said on Sunday that Telangana was peaceful sans any communal violence for the last 9.5 years.

“Now in the Congress government, neither there is any law nor any order. Truly shameful that even a peaceful town Medak which never had any communal activity in the past has now become a mess,” he posted on ‘X’ while reacting to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan’s post alleging that Medak police were mute spectators to attacks by RSS and BJP workers on Muslims and their property.

Khan alleged that ever since A. Revanth Reddy took charge as Chief Minister, communal elements were given a free hand to attack Muslims and damage their property with police being mute spectators.

