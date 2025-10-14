Security tightened outside Haryana IPS officer's home as tensions rise over suicide case

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Tight security arrangements are in place at the residence of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Singh on Tuesday as tensions deepen over his suicide case.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the area, and one side of the road has been closed to the public.

On Monday night, the Haryana government issued a state-wide alert to ensure law and order while maintaining communal harmony, instructing all field officers and staff to be fully prepared for any situation.

The directives were issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch) on behalf of the Chief Secretary to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Haryana DGP, and all Police Commissioners, IGPs, and DCs/SPs of all districts for compliance with these directions.

This came in the view of the protests across the state demanding a detailed investigation into the case.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh to visit the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Singh at their residence amid tight security arrangements.

"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to pay a condolence visit today at the residence of the late Shri Y. Puran Kumar (IPS)," the Congress party posted on X.

Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7. His wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, had sought Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention to ensure the registration of an FIR and suspension and arrest of those named in the "final note" by her husband.

Earlier in the day, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries of India, Chirag Paswan, is also scheduled to visit the Kumar's residence.

