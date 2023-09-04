Seers to hold Sanskritik Sansad to counter attack on Hinduism

Lucknow, Sep 4 The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti will convene a three-day Sanskritik Sansad in Varanasi from November 2 in which a large number of seers from all over the country will take part to expose the conspiracy against ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

At its national executive committee meeting in Lucknow at Vedant Satsang Ashram on Sunday, the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti passed a proposal to convene the Sanskritik Sansad.

The event will start with Maha Rudrabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Samiti attacked US businessman George Soros and a section of Indian politicians for carrying out propaganda war against Hindu religion.

“At the event, 600 Mahamandaleshwars from all over the country and a large number of saints will take part,” said Jitendranand Saraswati, national general secretary of the Samiti.

“The Sanskritik Sansad has been convened to expose the ongoing conspiracy against the Hindu religion led by US businessman George Soros.

“A section of Indian politicians, including education minister of Bihar Chandra Shekhar, Swami Prasad Maurya of Uttar Pradesh and Udhaynidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu are part of the global conspiracy against the Hindu religion,” asserted Saraswati.

After the event, saints will reach out to around five lakh villages across the country from November 5 to give spiritual discourse on sanatan dharma.

This will continue till January 15, 2024 and thereafter the saints will go to Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram Temple.

