"Seize the items from PFI immediately": Kerala HC gives ultimatum to state on recovery

Kerala High Court gave an ultimatum to the state government that it should complete the recovery proceedings from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) immediately. The Court also directed the government to submit the report on or before January 23 after completing the proceedings.

The court also made it clear that there is no need to issue any notices for recovery proceedings.

On December 23, the State Government tendered an unconditional apology before the High Court for not complying with its direction of recovery of damages from the banned PFI and its Secretary. The government informed the Court that they will seize the items found by the registration department before January 15 at that time.

They also submitted that there was no wilful failure to execute the court order.

The High Court on September 30, ordered PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore within two weeks towards damages caused to KSRTC in the violence that erupted during the illegal "flash hartal" conducted by PFI on September 23.

Court also ordered at that time to make PFI State Secretary Abdul Sathar an accused in all the cases registered in the state in connection with the illegal hartal. If Rs 5.20 crore is not deposited within two weeks, the state government can initiate recovery proceedings, the Court said earlier.

Division Bench Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias considered the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

