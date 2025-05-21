Seized contraband substances worth crores destroyed in J&K

Srinagar, May 21 A huge quantity of contraband substances, which were seized by police in various cases, was destroyed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police statement said, “District Level Drug Disposal Committee Baramulla destroyed a huge quantity of seized drugs and psychotropic substances under section 52A of the NDPS Act. The seized contraband substances of 33 cases of Police Station Uri, Kreeri, Sheeri, Baramulla, Boniyar and Pattan were destroyed."

The seized substances worth several crores of rupees included 1.270 kg of heroin, 1.703 kg of charas,13 kg of poppy straw, 20.121 kg of ganja, 340 tablets of Alprazolam 0.5 mg, 68 capsules of Spasmoproxyon plus, 54 bottles of Cocorex, Corn Cob 112 gms, Tuskil-T Codine five bottles, Spasmed 10 strips of 240 capsules.

"All these were destroyed at Kashmir Health Care System, IGC Lassipora in the presence of a constituted committee headed by DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, DySP ANTF Kashmir, DySP CID CI Anantnag, Executive 1st Class Magistrate Fatehgarh, Reader to SSP Baramulla, Field Inspector of Pollution Control board, IC Godown and other Police officers of the District," mentioned the press release.

The people of the area met with the officers during the exercise and thanked them for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment towards making the society drug-free.

It must be recalled that the army, police and security forces have started aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Intelligence agencies say that the money generated through hawala rackets and smuggling of contraband substances is finally used to support terrorism in the union territory.

Heroin, marijuana, and other psychotropic substances are smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Pakistan’s ISI through the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

While alert security forces intercept these smuggled consignments within the UT, some of them would find their way into the international market, earning crores of rupees that get recirculated to support terrorism.

It is specifically for this reason and in order to protect society from the drug menace that extraordinary vigilance is maintained.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are detained under stringent anti-terrorism provisions to discourage such unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

