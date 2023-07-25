Select UP CHCs to operate on PPP mode

Lucknow, July 25 In order to improve the functioning of health services, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to run some community health centres (CHCs) in the private-public-partnership (PPP) mode.

A proposal has been prepared by the health department and will be sent to the cabinet for approval.

To begin with, 15 CHCs -- selected once the cabinet approves the proposal -- will go in the PPP mode.

The proposal says the CHCs to be given on PPP mode will go for bidding.

The bidding will be done on an as-is, where-is basis, where the bidder will physically check facilities at the CHC they want to bid for.

“The bidder needs to run all services that are being provided at CHC and if there is any shortcoming in regard to equipment, the same has to be corrected by the bidder. Each bidder will be evaluated on the basis of the bid price they quote and reputation of the firm over their past work,” said a senior health official.

The 15 CHCs that have been short-listed for the PPP mode include Khadda CHC in Kushinagar, Gajokhar CHC in Varanasi, Malhipur CHC in Shravasti, Rajapur CHC in Chitrakoot, Nagram CHC in Lucknow, Belaghat CHC in Gorakhpur, Adda Bajaar CHC in Maharajganj, Chandan Chowki CHC in Lakhimpur Kheri, Vishwarganj CHC in Bahraich, Bhogwara CHC in Chandauli, Dapsaura CHC in Fatehpur, Sukhpura CHC in Ballia, Babhani CHC in Sonbhadra, Khajuria CHC in Balrampur and Sirsiya CHC in Siddharth Nagar.

The names may be changed and the final ones will be announced after cabinet approves the proposal.

