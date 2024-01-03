Semi-decomposed body of UK tourist found in Goa

Panaji, Jan 3 A 45-year-old woman from the United Kingdom (UK), who was holidaying in Goa since September last year, was found dead near a beach at Canacona in South Goa, the police said on Wednesday.

Inspector Chandrakant Gawas told IANS from Canacona that the deceased has been identified as Emma Louise.

According to the police, the body was found in a semi-decomposed stage.

“On Tuesday night, we received a call stating that a body was found within a church compound near the beach. The victim regularly visited Canacona where she stayed alone. She was last seen on 31st December night. We are not suspecting any foul play yet, and are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Gawas said.

He added that no injury marks were found on the woman's body and her clothes were also intact.

Canacona police have registered a case of unnatural death.

