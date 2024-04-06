Sena-BJP will collectively promote democratic values, says CM Shinde on BJP's Foundation Day

Mumbai, April 6 Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and all the party functionaries on the Foundation Day of the BJP (April 6, 1980).

In a bid to keep Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP going, CM Shinde said the bond between the two parties will only get strengthened further.

"Shiv Sena has been in tune with the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its inception. I assure you that this bond will remain strong and the two parties will collectively promote democratic values. My best wishes to the BJP, may it continue to prosper under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister said in an X post.

He also said the BJP has achieved the historic feat of freeing the country from ideological slavery and restoring the traditional culture, values, and thoughts.

"There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs in the Lok Sabha. Taking a big leap from there, today the party along with its allies is on the verge of crossing the 400-mark," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP celebrated the party's Foundation Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by veteran leader and former Uttar Pradesh Governor, Ram Naik.

"The BJP has become so strong that it is ready to realise the 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' goal. We are also raising the slogan of winning 45-plus seats in Maharashtra with full confidence," Ram Naik said in his address.

