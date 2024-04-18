Senior AAP leaders meet Amanatullah Khan’s family amid reports of his arrest by ED

New Delhi, April 18 AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai reached the residence of AAP legislator Amantuallah Khan on Thursday evening amid reports about his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan had reached the ED office for questioning at 11 a.m. on Thursday. However, his arrest is not officially confirmed yet.

Talking to reporters outside Khan’s residence in the Okhla area, Singh alleged that the BJP wants to destroy AAP.

“This matter has persisted since 2016. The Supreme Court has informed the ED that it possesses 50 statements, but lacks evidence. Despite this, news reports are claiming that Amantuallah Khan has been arrested. It's a baseless case, as the ED lacks proof,” said Singh.

“AAP stands in solidarity with the affected family. We will provide a comprehensive briefing on Friday once we receive some official information,” said Singh.

Bharadwaj said there is no mention of any cash transaction in this case.

“If there's no money laundering, what's the issue? Sanjay Singh was jailed for six months... Amanatullah Khan might face arrest on similar grounds. They will arrest Khan to prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls,” Bharadwaj said.

Alleging that the ED and the BJP are the same entities, Gopal Rai said, "The BJP seems to be anxious anticipating a strong response from the nation in the Lok Sabha polls. There is no mention of money laundering in the Waqf Board case so far. The BJP is trying to hamper the opposition's campaign efforts."

Before reaching Khan’s residence, Singh tweeted: “Modi Government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. Ministers and MLAs are being arrested by lodging fake cases against them. Preparations are being made by the ED to arrest @KhanAmanatullah by fabricating a baseless case against him. The dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family.”

To recall, the Supreme Court had in April refused to grant any relief to Khan after voicing its displeasure over the AAP MLA skipping ED summonses.

“Repeated summons were issued but you did not appear. That's wrong. How can we condone that,” an SC bench had told Khan's advocate.

