Senior BJD leader, ex-RS MP Amar Patnaik switches to BJP; calls PM Modi his inspiration

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 In a significant political development ahead of the Nuapada bye-election, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), delivering a major setback to the Opposition BJD.

Patnaik formally joined the BJP at an event held here at the state headquarters of the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP President Manmohan Samal, and Odisha BJP Incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

Welcoming Patnaik into the party, CM Majhi said that in the political scenario of Odisha, Patnaik is known as a noted intellectual personality, both in the state as well as in the Parliament.

He also praised Patnaik for the services rendered by him as a public servant, Rajya Sabha member and his role in the Cooperative movement in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said that the experience and leadership will play a major role in strengthening the BJP.

Chief Minister Majhi said, “Patnaik must have been feeling relieved after joining the BJP and leaving the suffocating experience within the BJD, as there was little opportunity and freedom for him to grow or contribute meaningfully.”

He said by joining the BJP, he has embraced a broader national vision where there is ample scope to serve the country. Majhi expressed confidence that Patnaik would make remarkable contributions in his new role and added that he looks forward to working closely with him in various areas.

Meanwhile, Patnaik said that whenever he heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Parliament, he felt profoundly inspired.

“His unwavering dedication to the nation’s development and his ambitious vision for a transformed India by 2047 have deeply influenced me. Under his dynamic leadership, India has risen to a position of great respect and pride on the global stage,” said Patnaik.

“I was seeking an opportunity to contribute to the development of both my country and my state, and to help create a distinct identity for Odisha. I thank the state BJP unit, CM Mohan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal for providing me that opportunity,” he further added.

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik's induction into the BJP marks one of the most high-profile political switchovers in recent times in Odisha, and is being seen as a strategic boost for the BJP ahead of the crucial bypolls.

