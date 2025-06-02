Senior IAS Officer Alok passes away, Rajasthan Governor and CM express grief

Jaipur, June 2 Alok, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Resident Commissioner of Rajasthan's Energy Department, passed away during treatment after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi a month ago following a deterioration in his health.

He breathed his last at his Delhi residence on Monday.

His last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi. His demise has been widely mourned.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, several ministers, MLAs, political leaders, the IAS Association, and numerous organisations have expressed deep condolences.

Born on November 15, 1966, in Patna, Alok was a 1993 batch IAS officer. Known for his sharp intellect and decisive leadership, he held a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering. His engineering background was often reflected in his pragmatic and technically sound decisions, particularly in the energy sector.

Alok began his administrative career as the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Ramganj Mandi, Kota district, serving from July 29, 1995, to 1997.

He then served as Additional Collector and Project Director of the Jaipur District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) from April 18, 1998, to March 18, 1999. He was first appointed District Collector of Bundi on March 15, 1999, holding the position until October 30, 1999. Over the years, he also served as Collector in Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur, and was later appointed Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur. Throughout his career, Alok held several key positions in the Government of Rajasthan and on Central deputation.

At the state level, he served as Managing Director of RIICO, Secretary of the Mines Department, Commissioner of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.

He was on central deputation from January 15, 2020, to January 2024. During this period, he served as Member (Administration) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) until January 19, 2023, and subsequently as Additional Secretary at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) until January 9, 2024. Upon his return from Central deputation, Alok was entrusted with the responsibilities of Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department and Resident Commissioner.

Alok’s legacy as a principled, dynamic, and effective administrator will be remembered fondly by his colleagues and the civil service fraternity.

