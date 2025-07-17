Senior Jharkhand leader Tarun Gupta returns to BJP after six years, Babulal Marandi welcomes him

Giridih (Jharkhand), July 17 Senior leader from Jharkhand’s Jamtara, Tarun Kumar Gupta, rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after a six-year hiatus.

BJP state president and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, welcomed Gupta back into the party at his residence in Giridih, presenting him with the party badge as a symbolic gesture of his re-induction.

A former president of the BJP's Jamtara district unit, Gupta has contested Assembly elections twice as a BJP candidate and twice as an independent.

He has also served as vice-president of the district’s 20-point programme implementation committee.

Known for his grassroots organisational work, Gupta was expelled from the party six years ago for contesting against the official BJP candidate.

After his return to the BJP, Gupta expressed gratitude to the party and pledged full dedication.

“I will strive to uphold the trust and respect the party has shown by taking me back. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will carry it out with full sincerity. My goal is to strengthen the BJP and take it to new heights in Santhal Pargana,” he said.

Welcoming Gupta, Babulal Marandi said his return would bolster the party’s efforts in the region.

“Though Tarun Gupta was away from the BJP for some time, his homecoming is a matter of joy for all of us. His grassroots experience and organisational skills will infuse new energy not just in Jamtara, but across the Santhal Pargana region,” Marandi said.

Santhal Pargana has historically been a challenging region for the BJP, where the party has struggled to make significant gains in both the 2019 and 2024 Assembly elections. With Gupta’s return, the party hopes to revitalise its organisational strength in the area.

