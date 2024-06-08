Senior Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran asked to reach Delhi on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Senior Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran has been asked by the party high command to reach the national capital on Sunday, the day when the new NDA government will be sworn in.

The 55-year-old firebrand leader is presently the Vice President of the party's Kerala unit.

Sobha Surendran, who has risen through the ranks of the party and has reportedly had issues with the present leadership of Kerala BJP, is known for her fiery speeches attacking both the Congress and the CPI-M leadership in the state.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, she was fielded from Alappuzha where she sprang a surprise by securing nearly 3 lakh votes, up from the 1.87 lakh votes the BJP candidate managed in 2019.

In 2019, she unsuccessfully contested the Attingal Lok Sabha seat where she increased the party's vote share to 2.48 lakh from around 80,000 in 2014.

Incidentally, the term of the present state BJP President, K. Surendran, is over and it remains to be seen if Sobha Surendran is elevated to the post.

