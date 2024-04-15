Senior leader NC Mian Altaf moves out to campaign in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Srinagar, April 15 After his initial reluctance to fight the Lok Sabha elections on health grounds, senior National Conference (NC) leader Mian Altaf Ahmad on Monday moved out to campaign in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier meeting a group of supporters who had come from Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division after hearing about his "ill health", he said he was feeling better now and would fight elections from the constituency.

The NC had announced Mian Altaf’s name for the south Kashmir constituency, spread over the districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in the Kashmir Valley and Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu division.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the DPAP have also announced their decision to fight from this constituency, while JK Apni Party, headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari, has fielded Zafar Iqbal Manhas from this constituency.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from this constituency that goes to vote on May 7.

