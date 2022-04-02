Senior leaders of Telangana PCC will meet Rahul Gandhi on April 4

Senior leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 4 to discuss the current political situation in the state, official sources said on Saturday.

This meeting holds importance ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections that are slated to be held next year.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party won a landslide victory in the state with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao being in power.

The TRS had won 87 of the 119 assembly seats in Telangana and the rest of the seats were won by other parties in the state.

The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two others, ended up with 19 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor