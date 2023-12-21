Senior Superintendent of Post Offices held for taking bribe in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram division in Andhra Pradesh for demanding and accepting bribe from a colleague to revoke his suspension.

According to the CBI officials, recently, a case was registered on a complaint against the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division, West Godavari District.

It was alleged that the Senior Superintendent identified as P. Balasubramanyam issued an order for suspension of the complainant on November 30, 2023 on the grounds of registration of a criminal case against him and the same was under trial.

It was further alleged that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for revoking his suspension.

“After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs 2.5 lakh,” said the CBI official.

Acting on the complaint, a CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents,” said the official.

“The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Vijayawada and was remanded to Judicial Custody till January 2, 2024,” the official added.

