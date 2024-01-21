Sensitive handling of Noida-Greater Noida farmers' issues can douse anger: BJP leader

Noida, Jan 21 The farmers, who have been protesting in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, allege that the authorities took their lands but did not provide them the facilities and compensation that were promised to them.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, national spokesperson of BJP and the person who takes the public schemes of the Centre to the general public in Gautam Buddha Nagar, has reached out to the farmers.

During an interview with IANS, the BJP spokesperson said that he has talked to the government regarding the farmers’ problems and has also tried to find a way out.

IANS: Despite the double-engine government of BJP in the Centre and the state (UP), why is the problem of farmers not being solved in Gautam Buddha Nagar?

Gopal Krishna Agarwal: Farmers of Uttar Pradesh play an important role in the country's economy and contribute significantly to agricultural production. There are two aspects to the farmers' development. One aspect in this area is related to agriculture while the second aspect is concerned to the rights and benefits of farmers whose lands have been acquired by the authorities.

According to the authority's land acquisition policy, projects set up on agricultural land are required to reserve jobs for the local population, but this is not considered in many of them. Similarly, new schools being established here do not follow the terms and conditions of land allotment, under which they are required to reserve a small percentage of seats for local children. Farmers affected by land acquisition are also demanding 5 per cent developed residential plots and uniform compensation.

IANS: Why are there so many problems with the farmers in the show window (Gautam Buddha Nagar) of UP? What is the reason for that?

Gopal Krishna Agarwal: Tackling farmers' agricultural challenges requires a comprehensive approach that includes policy reforms, technical interventions and support systems that ensure sustainable and equitable agricultural practices.

Improving the condition of farmers in Gautam Buddha Nagar involves addressing the various challenges faced by them. Implementing a combination of solutions tailored to the specific needs of farmers in different areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar will contribute to the overall improvement of farming practices, livelihoods and rural development. We are committed to promoting agricultural growth and value addition through the use of modern technology.

IANS: Will there be any solution to this problem of farmers? Please tell us how the solution can be found?

Gopal Krishna Agarwal: Farmers' resentment and dissatisfaction is a major issue in Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency. The complexity of the issue is due to the land being acquired by three authorities in different time frames.

Noida Authority acquired the land around 1976, Greater Noida Authority around 1997-98 and YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) acquired the land in around 2010. The compensation given to the farmers by the three authorities was different and hence the complaints of different farmer organisations are also different.

To address these grievances, the authorities need to move towards a compassionate and human-centred approach. In the future, there is a need to implement a compensation structure and comprehensive programme that goes beyond mere financial compensation. It is important to involve the local community, especially the farmers, in development and create opportunities for their participation so that they do not feel left out of in the race of development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor