Separate fact-finding team formed to probe JU fresher's death

Kolkata, Aug 17 The West Bengal government on Thursday constituted a separate fact-finding team to probe the mysterious death of a first year student at the Jadavpur University (JU).

The first year student of Bengali honours died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on August 10. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

The four-member fact-finding team, to be headed by the vice-chairman (academic) of the state higher education council, will review the different aspects behind the 'mishap' and submit a report to the Education Department within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that they have no faith in any investigation conducted by any state agency in this matter.

“Rather, we demand a probe by a central agency or an independent agency, which is not under the jurisdiction of the state government,” Adhikari said.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Adhikari also expressed his ire over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee naming the fresher at a public meeting on August 14.

“The chairperson of the West Bengal Child Rights Commission has specifically told everyone, including mediapersons, not to name the victim since he was a minor at the time of death. But the Chief Minister took his name at a public rally. Now the Commission must send a notice to the Chief Minister for this violation. We will wait for two more days, and if the notice is not served by then, we will also start naming the victim,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, the JU authorities on Thursday announced some restrictions on entry into the university campus without valid identity document.

As per the announcement, no one will be allowed to enter the campus from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. without a valid identity document. Also, CCTV cameras will be installed at all important points on the campus.

