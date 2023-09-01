Septuagenarian booked for molesting granddaughter
Panaji, Sep 1 Goa police have booked a septuagenarian man for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old granddaughter.
Police informed that the offence was registered after receiving directions from Child Welfare Committee. “We have booked a 70-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old granddaughter. We are investigating this case,” police said.
Sources informed that the girl's mother had approached the Child Welfare Committee with a complaint, following which the directions to police were issued.
Police have registered an offense under section 8 (2) of Goa Children’s Act and section 8 & 12 of POCSO Act.
Ponda police are further investigating the case.
--IANS
