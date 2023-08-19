Septuagenarian doctor booked for molesting patient in Goa

Panaji, Aug 19 A 77-year-old doctor in South Goa has been booked for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old female patient at his clinic.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered against the doctor and investigation is presently underway.

“The incident allegedly took place on August 16. The victim had visited the doctor's clinic in the evening. According to her, the doctor molested her after asking to her to take off her clothes,” the officer said.

The case is being probed by the Margao police. Further details are awaited.

