Septuagenarian man beaten to death by son in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian man was thrashed to death allegedly by his son in Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nand Lal Arora, 75.

A senior police official said that at 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bindapur police station in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi received information about the death of an person during a quarrel in Om Vihar.

According to police, Arora and his son Gaurav Arora, 37, who were both regular drinkers, resided together.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan, said that on the same Tuesday, a heated argument erupted between the father and son.

During this altercation, the son allegedly assaulted his father, causing a fatal injury to him.

Police have filed a case in connection with the incident, and the accused, has been apprehended, the official added.

