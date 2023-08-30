Septuagenarian man beaten to death by son in Delhi
August 30, 2023
New Delhi, Aug 30 In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian man was thrashed to death allegedly by his son in Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Nand Lal Arora, 75.
A senior police official said that at 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bindapur police station in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi received information about the death of an person during a quarrel in Om Vihar.
According to police, Arora and his son Gaurav Arora, 37, who were both regular drinkers, resided together.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan, said that on the same Tuesday, a heated argument erupted between the father and son.
During this altercation, the son allegedly assaulted his father, causing a fatal injury to him.
Police have filed a case in connection with the incident, and the accused, has been apprehended, the official added.
