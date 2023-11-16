Septuagenarian thrashed over parking in Delhi last week, succumbs

New Delhi, Nov 16 A 73-year-old man, who was beaten up by his neighbours over a parking issue last week, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 5 at West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area and the victim identified as Amar Singh, a retired government officer, was said to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter and now the sections would be amended in view of the unfortunate death of the victim.

The official said that three accused Raj Kumar Madan (58), Ayush Madan (33) and Shubham Madan (32) are already in judicial custody.

According to the family, a dispute had erupted when Amar's neighbours Rajkumar Madan and his sons, Ayush and Shivam, parked two cars in front of his house.

The confrontation escalated when Abhishek Singh, Amar's son, was initially attacked. Amar stepped in to intervene but also fell victim to the altercation.

Fortunately, other neighbours came to their rescue and promptly notified the police.

The family claimed that Rajkumar Madan and his sons pushed Amar, causing a severe head injury.

Amar was subsequently taken to DDU Hospital and later transferred to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he remained critical, as per the family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor