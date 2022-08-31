Serendipity Arts Festival announces line-up of curators

New Delhi, Aug 31 The line-up of curators for the fifth edition of Serendipity Arts Festival 2022, scheduled to take place from December 15 to 23 in Panaji, Goa, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic has been announced.

Curating the section on Craft, Pramod Kumar K.G. will highlight the world of specialist books on the art history of India through an immersive exhibition, and Anjana Somany will enliven the world of craft and its traditions of materiality through space-making.

Quasar Thakore Padamsee will helm the Theatre segment of the festival and Prahlad Sukhtankar will curate the Culinary quotient.

Bickram Ghosh and Ehsaan Noorani will curate music with a wide range of live concerts covering a multi-genre range of classical, folk, indie pop, and rock. Geeta Chandran and Mayuri Upadhya will put together classical, experimental and contemporary dance performances and workshops this year. Visual Arts curators Sudarshan Shetty and Veerangana Solanki will showcase filmmakers to operate and explore the post-pandemic transition from the virtual to the physical.

Speaking about the festival, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation, said, "In our attempt to grow the economy over the last many decades, the enormity and significance of India's cultural heritage and its arts often get missed. As a result, we have allowed the arts to go into decline. This festival showcases the many dimensions through which the arts and culture touch and enrich our lives. Through the many diverse programmes and events, we hope to get more and more people interested and engaged, in the process enhancing one of the most fascinating aspects of India's true soft power."

Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation, added, "We have announced our curators for the Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 and we are aiming to host an inclusive festival that challenges the public at large to push beyond accepted notions and conventions in arts and culture."

In addition to the core programming, several special projects have also been lined up, including a collaborative exhibition between four galleries; a special archival exhibition by Jyotindra Jain; an international collaboration between Rahaab Allana and Pascal Beausse (CNAP, France); an exhibition on NFTs; and film screenings curated by Harkat Studios.

