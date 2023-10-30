'Serious allegations': SC refuses to entertain bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Paulose

New Delhi, Oct 30 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the bail application of Leena Paulose, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, observing that allegations against her are serious.

Paulose is facing allegations along with her husband in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M, Trivedi observed that there was no change of circumstances since the bail was previously rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate R. Basant, appearing for Paulose, withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Paulose has been in judicial custody since September 5, 2021.

The Delhi HC in July rejected the bail pleas moved by Paulose and co-accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj.

While denying bail to all three, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma observed that the court was not able to persuade itself on the basis of the material on record that the accused were not guilty of the crime.

The Delhi HC further noted that the record indicated that Paulose was involved in the organised crime syndicate and that it was unbelievable that such huge amounts of money were coming in her account and she was just accepting them as a "dutiful wife".

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested actor Paulose for allegedly supporting her husband Chandrasekar, in cases of duping. It has alleged that Paulose, Chandrasekar along with 14 others accused used Hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.

An FIR was filed against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. It is alleged that Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth several crores of rupees to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

The alleged conman is also facing investigations in several cases across the country.

