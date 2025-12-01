'Serves as source of inspiration': PM Modi congratulates VP Radhakrishnan on RS chairmanship

New Delhi, Dec 1 Newly-elected Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan took over as the Speaker and Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday as the Parliament's Winter Session kicked off.

Radhakrishnan, the former Maharashtra Governor, was elected as the Vice President of India with a total of 452 votes, defeating the INDIA bloc candidate, Sudarshen Reddy.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan on assuming the Chair of the Upper House of Parliament.

"The Winter Session is beginning today, and it is a proud moment for all members of the House. It is a proud moment to welcome you (C.P. Radhakrishnan). Welcoming you and having your guidance to take the country forward through important discussions and decisions in the House is a great opportunity for all of us," he said.

"Your invaluable guidance on key matters is a big opportunity. On behalf of the House, I heartily congratulate you and wish you all the best for this journey," PM Modi further stated.

"I can guarantee that every member present in this House, while upholding the honour of the Upper House, will consistently regard your dignity as well. I can assure you that they will uphold proper decorum," he added.

Hailing the Vice President's focus on social service, PM Modi said that Radhakrishnan serves as "a source of inspiration" for everyone.

"Our Chairman comes from a humble background, specifically a farming family, and has devoted his life to serving society. While politics has played a role in his journey, his primary focus has been on social service. He remains committed to the community and serves as a source of inspiration and guidance for everyone passionate about social service," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that C.P. Radhakrishnan's elevation from a humble family background to Vice Presidency "reflects the true strength of democracy".

The Winter Session of Parliament will continue until December 19, featuring 15 sittings spread across the 19-day schedule.

