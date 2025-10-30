Serving cow everyone's moral responsibility, says Haryana CM on Gopashtami

Chandigarh, Oct 30 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said cow devotees must lead a public awareness campaign for the protection of cows as serving them "is everyone's moral responsibility".

He appealed to the people not to abandon cows on roads and to actively participate in efforts to make gaushalas (cow shelters) self-reliant.

He also urged the residents to use products made from cow dung and cow urine. The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund to Shri Krishna Gaushala in Karnal, where he was speaking at the Gopashtami celebrations.

Extending greetings on Gopashtami, he said this sacred day of the Indian Sanatan tradition connects people with culture, brotherhood, and compassion.

"Gopashtami is not merely a festival but a symbol of kindness, service, and a sense of duty."

CM Saini said the cow "holds both social and spiritual significance and has always been associated with wealth and prosperity. In ancient times, a person's wealth was measured by the number of cows they owned".

According to mythology, Kamadhenu, the divine cow, was one of the 14 precious gems that emerged from the churning of the ocean by gods and demons.

Another legend narrates that when Lord Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to protect the cowherds, Lord Indra, on the eighth day, sought his refuge. Indra then performed the abhishek (anointing) of Lord Krishna with Kamadhenu and bestowed upon him the title of Govind. Since then, the eighth day is celebrated as Gopashtami.

The Chief Minister said the cow is considered a divine and spiritual being and is revered as a mother.

"Cow's milk is regarded as equivalent to nectar. Scientific studies have proven that the milk of indigenous (desi) cows is highly beneficial for health and is considered as nutritious as mother’s milk."

CM Saini said the government has taken several initiatives for the development of gaushalas, protection of cattle, and promotion of natural farming.

Eleven years ago, the 'Gau Seva Aayog' received only Rs 2 crore in grants, but after the BJP government came to power, this amount has continuously increased.

The government has now allocated Rs 600 crore for cow protection and promotion. He said in 2014, there were 215 registered gaushalas in the state, housing 1.75 lakh cattle, while today there are 686 gaushalas with over four lakh cattle.

The process of purchasing 800 e-rickshaws for gaushalas is underway. The government is also providing electricity to gaushalas at Rs 2 per unit, and stamp duty on land registration for gaushalas has been abolished.

He said strict laws have been enacted to ensure the safety of cows. "There is a provision for 10 years of imprisonment for cow slaughter and seven years for cow smuggling," he added.

