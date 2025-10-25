Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 crore

Mumbai, Oct 25 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd reported a 21.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26, as per a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 22.4 crore, down from Rs 28.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Revenue from operations also fell 13.1 per cent to Rs 346.3 crore, compared to Rs 398.5 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 26.3 crore, a 14.4 per cent decrease from Rs 30.7 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 7.6 per cent, marginally lower than 7.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, the company invested Rs 26 crore in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to acquire a 26.1 per cent equity stake, in line with the terms of its investment agreement.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd is a leading manufacturer of writing and printing paper.

Meanwhile, Seshasayee Paper and Boards shares closed slightly higher on Friday ahead of the Q2 result announcement. The scrip ended the session at Rs 256.0, up 0.20 per cent. In the last five days, the stock jumped nearly 1.5 per cent; however, in the last 30 days, it remained flat. This year till date, the stock has plunged over 18 per cent, and in a year, the shares of the company fell 14 per cent.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited (SPB), the flagship company of the ‘SPB-ESVIN Group’, owns and operates an integrated pulp, paper, and paperboard mill at Pallipalayam in Erode, Tamil Nadu, and another paper mill in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu.

Incorporated in June 1960, SPB was promoted in association with its foreign collaborator, M/s Parsons and Whittemore, USA.

