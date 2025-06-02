Set daily goals, didn’t use any shortcuts: JEE Advanced 2025 topper shares his success mantra

Kota, June 2 The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 were officially announced on Monday. Kota-based Rajit Gupta secured top rank in the highly competitive examinations and scored a remarkable 332 out of total 360 marks.

Having emerged as All India Rank 1 topper, Rajit Gupta was approached by media persons, who enquired about his daily routine, mantra for success and also the ambition that he has for future.

Earlier, Rajit had achieved 100 percentile in both sessions of JEE Main 2025. With him securing AIR 1 rank, he has cemented his status as one of the brightest young minds in the country.

Rajit speaking to IANS said, “I was fully dedicated to cracking JEE Advanced. I used to set daily goals to complete a specific portion of the syllabus and prepared with full sincerity. Every topper follows this approach, and that’s the key—consistent effort.”

When asked about the secret to his success, Rajit said, “You just need to stay dedicated and complete your homework on time. There are no shortcuts. With discipline and consistency, success will follow.”

He also revealed his plans to pursue 'Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay', a popular choice among top rankers.

On how to handle the pressure of preparation, Rajit advised aspirants to balance studies with activities that bring joy.

“Spend time with your parents, travel occasionally, talk to friends, and engage in sports. These things help reduce stress and keep you mentally refreshed.”

Sharing details of his study routine, Rajit explained, “I kept my schedule flexible but made sure to study at least seven hours a day. I divided my time equally among Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics to maintain balance across all subjects.”

Offering encouragement to future aspirants, he said, “I began my preparation in Class 6. If I could do it, so can you. But remember—hard work is non-negotiable. There is no escape from it.”

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2025 can now access their scorecards and final answer keys at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year’s exam, held on May 18 in a computer-based test (CBT) format, involved two papers carrying 180 marks each. The final rank list was based on the combined scores in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, with subject-wise and overall qualifying marks determining eligibility for the Common Rank List (CRL).

