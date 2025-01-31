Setback for AAP as three MLAs resign ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing a major crisis ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with three of its MLAs -- Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, and Rohit Kumar Mehraulia resigning from the party on Friday. Their resignations are a blow to the party as it heads into a fiercely contested elections on February 5.

Naresh Yadav, representing Mehrauli, was the first to resign, claiming in his letter that AAP had abandoned its founding principle of "honest politics."

He alleged that the party, instead of fulfilling its pledge to reduce corruption, had “become entangled in the swamp of corruption itself.”

Yadav, who had been representing the Mehrauli constituency for ten years, voiced his disillusionment with the party’s leadership, which he felt had betrayed the public. While he acknowledged that a few leaders in AAP still embodied honesty, he expressed deep regret at how the party had changed over time. He also called upon the people of Mehrauli to continue supporting him in his future political endeavors.

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, another MLA from Trilokpuri who resigned on Friday, shared his discontent on 'X', explaining that he had joined AAP during the Anna Hazare movement with the hope of securing social justice for the Dalit and Valmiki communities, which have long suffered discrimination and exploitation.

Mehraulia pointed out that despite AAP’s promises to uplift these communities, the party had failed to address crucial issues like the cessation of contract-based labour and the permanent employment of temporary workers. He accused the leadership of using his community as a mere vote bank to further their political agenda, while suppressing his efforts to raise concerns on their behalf.

He expressed that despite his years of loyal service to AAP, the party had failed to fulfill its promises, leading him to resign with a heavy heart.

Rajesh Rishi, MLA from Janakpuri, also resigned, detailing his growing disenchantment with AAP's departure from its core values.

In his resignation letter, he criticised the party for betraying the principles of corruption-free governance and transparency it was founded on. Rishi, a former supporter of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, condemned AAP for abandoning its commitment to fight corruption, alleging that the party had become a “cesspit of nepotism and corruption.”

He also mentioned how the party had failed to honour the sacrifices of its workers, including the case of Santosh Koli, whose death he felt was exploited for political gain. Rishi concluded that the party, once a beacon of integrity, had become an “unruly gang,” betraying the trust of its supporters.

As the February 5 polls approach, the battle for Delhi is intensifying, with AAP, BJP, and the Congress pulling out all the stops to secure voter support. All three parties have released their manifestos, offering promises and pledges in exchange for control of the national capital. The final outcome of this high-stakes contest will be known on February 8.

