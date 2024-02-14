Setback for Assam Cong: Working president & 3-time MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha to join BJP

Guwahati, Feb14 Congress has been dealt a big blow in Assam before the Lok Sabha polls as the working president of the party and three-time MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has decided to join hands with BJP.

Purkayastha started his political journey with NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party. Later he joined the Youth Congress and eventually became an MLA from Karimganj district in 2011.

Amidst a saffron storm in the state in 2016, Purkayastha was able to win his North Karimganj assembly constituency for the second time. He won the same seat again in 2021 and became the working president of Congress in Assam.

Apart from that, Purkayastha is a vocal leader and he has been often seen fiercely attacking the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on numerous issues.

After a series of meetings with the Chief Minister recently, Purkayastha was offered to join hands with the BJP, and according to sources, he has accepted that.

The Congress MLA told IANS: “Yes, I have got an offer from the Chief Minister and I accepted his proposal.”

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether Purkayastha will directly join the saffron camp or will support the BJP-led government inside and outside the assembly.

According to sources, Sarma has advised Purkayastha to announce his support for the BJP without resigning from the Congress so that he does not lose the MLA post as of now.

Another MLA Shashikanta Das who won from Raha constituency on Congress’ ticket earlier supported the BJP in the same way. The Congress suspended Das from the party, however, he could continue functioning as an MLA without any bi-election.

In southern Assam’s Barak valley region, Purkayastha was the most prominent face of the Congress. Following his departure, the grand old party will face a major setback in that region just before the Lok Sabha polls.

