Setback for SFI as High Court orders recounting of votes at Trissur's Kerala Varma College

Kochi, Nov 28 KSU, the student wing of the Congress party, on Tuesday won a moral battle, when the Kerala High Court ordered recounting of votes for the chairman post at Trissur's Kerala Varma College, after they alleged there was a foul play when the votes were earlier recounted.

Earlier this month, when the votes were first counted, the KSU candidate, a visually challenged student- S.Sreekuttan was declared elected by a margin of one vote.

When the KSU candidate got 896 votes, the CPI-M’s student wing SFI got 895 votes.

While the KSU was taking out a victory march after winning the College Union election for the first time in four decades, a news came that the SFI has asked for recounting of votes.

After a while, counting of votes began and the KSU alleged that while it was on, the power supply disrupted on two occasions and the election authorities after counting of 27 invalid votes which were kept aside at the first time, declared the SFI candidate as the winner by 11 votes.

With this, the KSU decided to seek legal recourse and Sreekuttan approached the High Court demanding annulling of the elections and freezing the victory of the SFI chairman. On Tuesday, the court while did not allow the annulling of the elections, it ordered for recounting of the valid votes only.

Sreekuttan expressed happiness over the court verdict.

“We are all very happy with the directive and now we will wait for the counting,” said Sreekuttan.

