Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31 In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just five days before the Assembly elections, eight MLAs who were denied tickets have resigned from the party.

The legislators -- Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Bhawna Goud (Palam), Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), B.S. Joon (Bijwasan), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), and Girish Soni (Madipur) -- have resigned from both the party’s primary membership and the Assembly by formally writing to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Speaker.

Naresh Yadav, the AAP MLA from Mehrauli, announced his resignation on X. Expressing disappointment, he criticised AAP for deviating from its founding principles.

"AAP was born out of the Anna movement against corruption, but today, it is engulfed in the very corruption it once opposed," Yadav stated.

"I joined AAP for honest politics, but honesty is now missing. I have served Mehrauli with integrity for the past 10 years, and the people know I have always prioritised good governance."

Yadav claimed that after consulting with his constituents, he found widespread disillusionment with the party’s current direction. "The people of Delhi see that AAP has embraced corruption," he alleged.

Thanking his supporters, Yadav pledged to continue politics based on honesty and good governance. "I seek my constituents' support in the future as well," he added.

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, shared his discontent on 'X', explaining that he had joined AAP during the Anna Hazare movement with the hope of securing social justice for the Dalit and Valmiki communities, which have long suffered discrimination and exploitation.

Mehraulia pointed out that despite AAP’s promises to uplift these communities, the party had failed to address crucial issues like the cessation of contract-based labour and the permanent employment of temporary workers. He accused the leadership of using his community as a mere vote bank to further their political agenda, while suppressing his efforts to raise concerns on their behalf.

Rajesh Rishi, MLA from Janakpuri, also resigned, detailing his growing disenchantment with AAP's departure from its core values.

In his resignation letter, he criticised the party for betraying the principles of corruption-free governance and transparency it was founded on. Rishi, a former supporter of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, condemned AAP for abandoning its commitment to fight corruption, alleging that the party had become a "cesspit of nepotism and corruption".

He also mentioned how the party had failed to honour the sacrifices of its workers, including the case of Santosh Koli, whose death he felt was exploited for political gain. Rishi concluded that the party, once a beacon of integrity, had become an “unruly gang", betraying the trust of its supporters.

Other MLAs who resigned have also issued public statements and shared their decisions on social media.

As the February 5 polls approach, the battle for Delhi is intensifying, with AAP, BJP, and the Congress pulling out all the stops to secure voter support. The final outcome of this high-stakes contest will be known on February 8 when votes will be counted.

