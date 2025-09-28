Seva Parv-2025 event to boost MSME sector kicks off in Varanasi

Varanasi, Sep 28 Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Manjhi has said strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in India is essential, as it serves as a vital medium for generating employment and empowering the people.

Addressing the MSME Seva Parv-2025: Virasat se Vikas event here, the Minister said, “The MSME sector holds great significance in India, as it is one of the largest contributors to job creation.”

The event is being held from 28th to 30th September.

Jitan Ram Manjhi also highlighted key initiatives such as Udyam Registration, PMEGP, CGTMSE and NSSH, and emphasised how the Ministry is supporting beneficiaries by providing training, distributing toolkits, and facilitating loans through banks

More than 1,500 beneficiaries of MSME schemes, including PM Vishwakarma, Khadi and Gramodyog Yojana, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), National SC/ST Hub Scheme, etc. attended the event.

The MSME minister also oversaw the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) on marketing. Besides, loan certificates were distributed to PMV beneficiaries, margin money subsidy given to PMEGP beneficiaries and toolkits were handed over to GVY beneficiaries.

The event is being held to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of seva, cultural pride, and enhancing awareness of our heritage.

The minister also inaugurated a 3-day exhibition with 130 stalls showcasing and selling products made by local artisans and craftspeople.

Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said: “The MSME sector plays a crucial role as a major driver of job creation. The importance of Udyam registration, the contribution of MSMEs to GDP and exports, and their role in empowering entrepreneurs through technology, toolkits, loans, and skill training are highly significant in today’s world.”

She also highlighted the initiatives of the Ministry of MSME, including PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP and UdyamRegistration, and emphasized how entrepreneurs are contributing to building a Viksit Bharat.

As a part of the event, a Swachhata Karyakram was held at NamoGhat this morning, to encourage community service and Swachhata.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), senior officials of Ministry of MSME, Office of Development Commissioner and Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Government of Uttar Pradesh also attended the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor