Seven border districts put on high alert: UP DGP on Nepal crisis

New Delhi, Sep 10 Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday said that security has been heightened in seven districts of the state bordering Nepal, as the political situation in the neighbouring country faces political turmoil in the wake of Gen Z protests, forcing the Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, the DGP said, “Alerts have been issued in all seven districts of Uttar Pradesh that share borders with Nepal. We have strengthened all Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) border outposts, local police stations, and check posts. Transit points have been reinforced, and our officers are keeping a strict watch. The deployment of civil police in bordering areas has also been increased to prevent any negative spillover.”

He further added that communication channels have been opened for stranded Indian nationals.

“Three landline numbers and one WhatsApp number have been issued. We are receiving messages from Indians in Nepal who wish to return, and work is being done to facilitate their safe movement. On the Chief Minister’s instructions, police presence in the districts has been bolstered, and mobility across the border has been restricted. Depending on the evolving situation in Nepal, further measures will be taken," he said.

The DGP said that coordination with central forces and Nepalese authorities is ongoing.

“I spoke to the Director General of SSB yesterday, and there was also a meeting in the Ministry of Home Affairs with senior officials. We are maintaining constant contact with Nepal’s security agencies to ensure there is no security breach,” he said.

The heightened vigilance comes in the wake of political turbulence in Nepal, which has led to a dangerous turn and has created a volatile security situation.

Notably, several inmates escaped from a Nepalese jail yesterday, triggering unrest across the Himalayan nation.

Also, a high alert on the Indo-Nepal border has been issued.

On Wednesday, the SSB apprehended five of the escaped prisoners from the Siddharth Nagar sector on the Indo-Nepal border.

They have been taken into custody and are being jointly interrogated by SSB, local police, and other agencies.

