Seven children, in marriage party, injured after SUV overturns in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, Dec 6 Seven children sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were returning from a marriage, fell in a pit and overtuned in Bihar's East Champaran early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Khandwa bridge under Banjaria police station in the district. The children, who were from the bridegroom's side, had come from West Champaran to Motihari in East Champaran district on Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle managed to come out from the vehicle by breaking a window pane. He also rescued the children from the vehicle one by one but then fled from the spot.

"We have learnt about the accident at Khandwa bridge. Accordingly, we reached there and found 7 children were sitting on the road side and a Scorpio was overturned in a pit. We have rescued the children and taken them to Sadar hospital Motihari. Two of the children have sustained slightly major injuries while five others have minor injuries. All 7 children were discharged from the hospital," Banjaria police station ASI Tribhuvan Kumar said.

