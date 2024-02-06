Seven detained for attempting to convert over 100 people in UP

Barabanki, Feb 6 Seven people were detained for an alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that on Monday afternoon, more than 100 people from Ayodhya came to Barabanki's Deva Sharief area for conversion under the supervision of priest Dominic Pinto at the Navinta Prayer Centre and Church located near St Matthew's College.

Based on information about the conversion attempt, a police team reached the spot and found that the people were brought in buses by luring them with money and food, Sinha said.

According to the ASP, a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Act, 2021 at Deva police station against Pinto and six others -- Sunil, Surendra, Ghanshyam, Pawan, Suraj and Sarju. The seven persons have been detained and were being interrogated, he added

