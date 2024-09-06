Seven held in Ahmedabad with 199 kg marijuana worth Rs 43 lakh

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has seized 194.850 kg marijuana valued at Rs 42.86 lakh from a warehouse in the Vatva GIDC area.

Seven persons hailing from Odisha, Bihar, and Nepal have been arrested in connection with the case which has come as a significant blow to the city's drug trade.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manikandan Subramaniam Mudaliar (47), Kumar Arun Pandey (30), Sanjay Krishna Sahu (36), Susanta alias Rabi Ramchandra Gouda (34), Ajay Tufan Swain (27), Labha Trinath Gouda (42), and Sandeep Kumar Shah (23).

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch carried out a raid at warehouse No. 061 located in the Krishna Industrial Park area in Vatva GIDC.

The marijuana was reportedly transported from Odisha in an Eicher truck by accused Sanjay Krishna Sahu and Susanta Gouda. The warehouse had been rented by Manikandan Mudaliar and Kumar Pandey, where the marijuana was stored for distribution.

Sandeep Kumar Shah aided the unloading of the consignment.

The police also seized eight mobile phones, the Eicher truck, three motorcycles and one scooter and cash amounting to Rs 4,910 from the possession of the accused.

An investigation is on to find out the racket's possible connections to a larger drug network in and around Ahmedabad.

Congratulating the Ahmedabad Police, state Minister Harsh Sanghavi said this accomplishment reflects the Crime Branch's dedication to eradicating drugs from society.

"Our fight against drugs will continue unabated. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure a safer and healthier community for all. Keep up the fantastic work, Team Ahmedabad Crime Branch," he said in a post on X.

Since 2021, Gujarat has seen a surge in drug seizures with around 87,605 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 9,680 crore confiscated across the state.

However, smuggling of drugs along the Kutch coastline remains a concern, with 242 packages washing ashore in June alone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor