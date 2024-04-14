Seven, including 2 kids, burnt alive as car catches fire after hitting truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 14 Seven people, including two kids, aged 4 and 7 years old, were burnt alive as their car caught fire after hitting a truck on the Churu-Salasar state highway in Rajasthan's Churu on Sunday, police said.

The family was returning after offering their prayers at Salasar Balaji temple, said SHO Subhash Bikaraniya.

He said that police rushed to the sport after receiving information and called the fire brigade, which doused the fire.

The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city and identified as Neelam Goyal, Ashutosh Goyal, Manju Bindal, Hardik Bindal, Swati Bindal, Diksha and a four-year-old kid.

The car had a gas kit while the truck was loaded with cotton. While the bodies were being taken out, a half-burnt mobile was found. The officials took out its SIM and put it in another phone which rang soon after, with the woman on the other side saying that she had called her mother who was returning from Salasar Balaji. This helped the police to identify the deceased.

