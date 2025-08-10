Seven injured in fire during Shravan Purnima aarti in UP temple

Varanasi, Aug 10 At least seven people suffered serious burns after a stampede-like situation broke out due to fire at the Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, during an 'Aarti' held to mark the occasion of Shravan Purnima on August 9, police said on Sunday, adding that all are recovering.

The incident took place on Saturday evening during an 'Aarti'.

The injured, who included two to three children, were admitted to hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that all of them are out of danger and are receiving medical care.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. during the Saptarishi Aarti, when the cotton used for decoration inside the temple premises suddenly caught fire. Within seconds, the flames spread rapidly.

At the time, over 30 people, including the temple priest, were present. In the chaos that followed, devotees rushed out of the temple, but several sustained burns in the process.

An eyewitness recounted, "Every year on the full moon day of Sawan, the Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple is specially decorated, and worship is performed. This year, the temple was decorated with cotton to symbolise the Amarnath Temple. During the aarti, the cotton caught fire, and it spread quickly."

"Around 30 devotees were present when the fire broke out. They were evacuated in haste, and many suffered burns," he said.

As flames rose from the temple, residents from the surrounding area rushed in to help, carrying the injured to the divisional hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, police personnel from Chowk police station, along with a bike-mounted fire engine from the fire brigade, reached the site.

Locals managed to douse the burning cotton by pouring water over it, the police said.

