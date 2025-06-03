Seven killed as heavy rain, storm batters Bihar

Patna, June 3 Seven people were killed in Bihar's Siwan district as a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc leaving a trail of destruction across several villages.

The sudden onset of the storm, with winds estimated to be blowing at around 100 km/h, caught many residents off guard on Monday evening.

According to the SHO of Lakri Nabiganj police station, dozens of trees were uprooted, tin roofs were blown away, and structures collapsed due to the storm.

Amid the chaos, seven individuals were crushed to death either under trees or structures.

Chandravati Devi, a resident of Lakdi Nabiganj, was crushed to death when a mango tree fell on her. Kalpati Devi died after a wall panel collapsed on her, trapping her underneath in the same village.

Yusuf Ali, a resident of Bhagwanpur, sought shelter in his car, which got crushed under a tree.

Ram Kushwaha was returning home when a large tree fell directly on him, killing him on the spot.

Shahid Akhtar, a daily wage labourer from Bahadur village under the jurisdiction of Badharia police station, died when a roof collapsed on him during work.

Nand Kishore Singh, of Basantpur Basav village, was standing near a tree that toppled and fell on him, resulting in his death.

Alim Begum, aged 40, from Vishanpur village, had gone to graze goats and was standing under a Mahua tree when it collapsed, crushing her.

Panic gripped the area as strong winds started, followed by intense rainfall.

Local authorities and police teams have reached affected areas to assess the damage and provide assistance.

Local representatives and community leaders are demanding compensation for the victims' families.

With widespread damage reported and multiple families mourning the sudden loss of loved ones, residents are appealing for urgent disaster relief and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of such natural calamities in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor