Seven killed as minivan rams into lorry in TN

Chennai, Sept 11 Seven people were killed in a road accident in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred when the minivan in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry that was parked on the road.

Police sources in Tiruppatur told IANS that there were ten people in the van and seven died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital.

The dead were identified to be from Onankutti village in Vellore district.

Police said that further details, including the names, will be informed later.

Further details are awaited.

