Seven killed in ambulance mishap in UP
By IANS | Published: May 31, 2022 09:33 AM2022-05-31T09:33:03+5:302022-05-31T09:50:22+5:30
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) May 31 Seven persons were killed on Tuesday morning in Bareilly district when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a divider and then crashed into a container parked on the roadside.
According to reports, the accident took place when the driver fell asleep.
The ambulance was taking a patient and his family members from Ram Murti hospital to Delhi.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.
