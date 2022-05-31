Seven killed in ambulance mishap in UP

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) May 31 Seven persons were killed on Tuesday morning in Bareilly district when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a divider and then crashed into a container parked on the roadside.

According to reports, the accident took place when the driver fell asleep.

The ambulance was taking a patient and his family members from Ram Murti hospital to Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

